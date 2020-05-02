Sony has reduced the subscription price of its PlayStation Plus in India. The service now starts at Rs. 499 per month and goes up to Rs. 2,999 for the annual membership. The new prices are now reflecting on the PlayStation Store. Notably, the price revision is said to be a permanent change and not a limited period deal.

Membership plans Here's a look at the new subscription costs

According to the PlayStation Store listing, the PlayStation Plus 12-month membership is priced at Rs. 2,999 as against its previous retail price of Rs. 4,439. Similarly, the 3-month membership cost has been dropped from Rs. 1,869 to Rs. 1,199 while the 1-month subscription is now listed at Rs. 499, which is Rs. 100 less than the earlier price.

Details However, recurring costs remain the same as before

Evidently, the new subscription prices are for one-time usage only. According to the official listing, the recurring subscription cost that will be billed to your account will be at previous prices only. So, if you opt for the annual membership, you pay Rs. 2,999 for the first year and Rs. 4,439 for the subsequent years for as long as you continue with the membership.

Perks What are the benefits of Sony PlayStation Plus membership?

The PlayStation Plus membership gives you access to PS4 Online Multiplayer that lets you play with friends and family online. You also get free monthly games. Depending on the plan, you can download 24 PS4 games every year at no extra cost. The membership also provides exclusive discounts on PlayStation Store games as well as 100GB of cloud storage to upload saved games.

