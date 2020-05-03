Xiaomi has started releasing Android 10-based JoyUI 11 update for its gaming-centric flagship smartphone, the Black Shark 2. The new firmware (size: 1.9GB) brings a revamped UI with Black Shark themes, full-screen gestures, a new file manager, an advanced gaming experience with professional settings, and Mi Cloud support. Meanwhile, a broader roll-out of the update will start from May 6.

Design and display Meanwhile, here's recalling the Black Shark 2

The Black Shark 2 features a notch-less rectangular screen with noticeable bezels and an aluminium frame. It sports a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and 240Hz touch-sensing. It also has an under-screen fingerprint reader and built-in liquid cooling for enhanced heat dissipation. In India, it is available in two colors: Frozen Silver and Shadow Black.

Cameras The Black Shark 2 comes with 48MP dual rear camera

The Black Shark 2 houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) telephoto lens. On the front, it comes with a 20MP selfie snapper. The primary camera supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps while the front-facing camera offers full-HD video recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Black Shark 2 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. The handset also offers support for all the latest connectivity options including Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does Black Shark 2 cost?