Dell's upcoming laptops, the XPS 15 9500 and XPS 17 9700, have been accidentally leaked by the company. The official website of Dell France prematurely activated the product listings of these models, revealing their design details as well as complete specifications. As for key highlights, the devices will come slim bezels, up to 4K screens, and up to Intel Core i9-10885H CPUs.

Design and dimensions Dell XPS 15 9500, XPS 17 9700: At a glance

Both the XPS 15 and XPS 17 will come with a slim design with ultra-fine bezels on all four sides. They will also house a backlit chiclet keyboard with a carbon-fiber finish on the deck and stereo speakers. The XPS 15 will measure 13.6x9.1x0.7 inches and weigh 1.81kg while the XPS 17 will be dimensionally bigger and heavier at 14.7x9.8x0.8 inches and 2.49kg.

Information The laptops will be offered with up to 4K touchscreens

The XPS 15 will feature a 15.6-inch screen while the XPS 17 will bear a massive 17-inch screen. Depending on your budget, you can buy these models with either a full-HD display or a 4K touchscreen.

Internals Under the hood

According to the listings, both the laptops will be powered by up to Intel Core i9-10885H CPU, combined with up to 64GB RAM. The XPS 15 will be available with up to 2TB of SSD storage and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU while the XPS 17 will get up to 4TB of SSD storage and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.

Information Pricing and availability