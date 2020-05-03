Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset is currently the preferred choice for all smartphone makers that plan to launch a high-end flagship phone. The 7nm octa-core processor offers powerful gaming capabilities, faster AI processing, support for 8K video recording, and packs enough muscle to handle all kinds of smartphone tasks. Here, we list some of the best Snapdragon 865-powered smartphones right now.

#1 Motorola Edge+: Expected to be launched in India soon

Motorola's newly-announced flagship, the Edge+, comes with a Snapdragon 865 chipset and 12GB RAM to offer snappy fast performance. It sports a punch-hole design featuring an aggressively curved 6.7-inch "Endless Edge" display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The handset also gets an under-display fingerprint sensor and a 5,170mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Information Motorola Edge+ packs a mighty 108MP triple rear camera

The Motorola Edge+ houses a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it offers a 25MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

#2 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a premium handset that is powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. In India, it is available at a starting price of Rs. 97,900. The handset offers a 6.9-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with an under-screen fingerprint sensor and up to 16GB RAM. Further, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support.

Information Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with quad camera setup

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra houses a quad rear camera setup including a 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor, 48MP (f/3.5) periscope lens with 10x hybrid optical zoom, 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a ToF depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 40MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

#3 OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus's first-ever bonafide flagship, the 8 Pro, also comes equipped with the mighty Snapdragon 865 processor. Some of the other highlights of the handset include its 6.78-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen, built-in MEMC chip, 5G support, and is IP68 rated. Under the hood, it packs a 4,510mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In India, it is available at a starting price of Rs. 54,999.

Information Best camera setup ever on a OnePlus flagship

The OnePlus 8 Pro features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera along with a 5MP color filter camera. For selfies and video calling, it gets a 16MP front-facing shooter.

#4 Vivo iQoo 3

Lastly, the Vivo iQoo 3 is also powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset. It has received a price cut in India and now starts at Rs. 34,990. The handset offers a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an under-screen fingerprint sensor. Further, it comes with up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,400mAh battery, which supports 55W fast charging.

Information Vivo iQoo 3 comes with a 48MP quad rear camera