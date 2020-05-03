The last week of April was all about bugs, glitches, and leaks. Google and Microsoft dealt with critical flaws in Chrome and Teams, respectively; Reddit struggled with the mess of its all-new Chat rooms feature, while Xiaomi faced allegations of collecting data from certain "backdoors" in its apps. Let's take a look back at everything that happened.

News #1 GIF flaw in Microsoft Teams

A few days back, security researchers at CyberArk flagged a flaw in Microsoft Teams that allowed hackers to hijack individual accounts of a company using nothing but a simple GIF. The issue was fixed soon after discovery, with Teams still going strong with a daily active user base of more than 75 million, 31 million up from the last month.

News #2 Google's Chrome and Play Store issues

Google, on its part, released a fix for two Chrome 81 vulnerabilities that opened a way for attackers to take control of computers. There was also an issue that prompted users to download app updates on Google Play Store even though they have already been installed on their devices. This particular glitch has also been fixed by the internet giant.

News #3 Google Meet now free, Shoelace shutting down

Among other things, Google also made Meet, its premium virtual meeting service taking on Zoom, free for users around the world. The company has also said it is shutting down Shoelace - an experimental meetup app active in New York - due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, it is also working on a math solving mode for its Google Lens visual search app.

Information Jio is also foraying into virtual meeting arena

As Google Meet's free offering comes in, Reliance Industries' telecom business Jio has announced its plan for bringing its own video conferencing-cum-collaboration platform - JioMeet. It is expected to launch sometime next week.

News #4 Issues for Twitter and Reddit

Twitter decided to shut down its original SMS service for almost all countries due to undisclosed vulnerabilities associated with the long-used text-based format. Meanwhile, Reddit rolled out chat rooms to enable randomized group chats in subreddits but pulled the feature back within a day of release in light of several complaints regarding the implementation of the capability.