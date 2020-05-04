OnePlus is expected to launch its mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Z, sometime in July. The handset was rumored to come with a MediaTek processor, but a fresh tip-off from Max J suggests it will be powered by a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765 chipset. A live image of the handset has also surfaced, revealing a flat display with a punch-hole design and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Design and display How will the OnePlus Z look like?

According to the previously seen renders and the leaked live image, the OnePlus Z will offer an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole design. On the rear, it will house three camera sensors in a rectangular bump. Further, the handset is expected to sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information It is likely to come with a 48MP triple-lens camera

As per leaks, the triple-lens camera unit on the OnePlus Z is likely to house a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP camera. On the front, it will have a single selfie snapper but its details are unknown as of now.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus Z will come with a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765 chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset is expected to run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Further, it should offer all the latest connectivity options like dual-band WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G connectivity, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?