Vivo's budget-friendly handset, the S1, has received a price-cut of Rs. 1,000 and it now starts at Rs. 16,990. The revision is applicable only to the entry-level 4GB/128GB model and not on the other variants. Notably, the updated price is reflecting on the company's official e-store as well as Flipkart, but the availability is limited due to the current lockdown.

Design and display Here's recalling the Vivo S1

The Vivo S1 features a plastic body, waterdrop shaped notch, and slim bezels. On the rear, it gets a gradient design and triple-lens camera unit. The handset sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and an under-screen fingerprint sensor. Further, it is available in three different colors: Diamond Black, Skyline Blue, and Cosmic Green.

Information Vivo S1 comes with a 32MP selfie camera

The Vivo S1 offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfie lovers, it houses a 32MP (f/2.0) camera. Moreover, both the cameras support 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo S1 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 processor, coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. It runs on Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It supports dual-band WiFi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Here's a look at the prices of other variants