Microsoft's latest line-up of Surface devices - Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, and Surface Pro X - has officially been launched in India. The devices debuted in the US all the way back in November 2019 and are now set to hit the Indian shores, with prices starting at Rs. 72,999. Let's take a quick look at their capabilities.

2-in-1 device Surface Pro 7

The new Surface Pro 7 sports a 12.3-inch (2736x1824 pixels) touchscreen display with 1.6W stereo speakers, and dual far-field microphones. It runs on Intel's 10th generation i3/i5/i7 processor and offers up to 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD, depending on the chosen variant. You also get an 8MP rear and 5MP front-facing shooter, latest connectivity options, and a battery backup of up to 10.5 hours.

2-in-1 device Surface Pro X

The Surface Pro X packs a 13-inch full-HD+ (2880x1920 pixels) touchscreen display with a 10MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, and Dolby Audio-powered 2W stereo speakers. Under the hood, it uses Microsoft's SQ1 processor, combined with Adreno 685 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage. It promises up to 13 hours of battery backup as well as nano-SIM-based LTE support.

Laptop Surface Laptop 3

The Surface Laptop 3 retains a slim and sleek profile and comes in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes. Of the two, the smaller model comes with Intel's 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD, while the bigger one uses an AMD A9 processor with the same RAM and storage configuration. Both pack a larger trackpad and promise all-day battery life.

Pricing Pricing and availability