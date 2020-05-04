-
Xiaomi's camera-centric Mi 10 smartphone will finally be launched in India on May 8, via an online event. The timings of the event will be revealed in the coming days.
To recall, the handset was set to go official in India on March 31 but it was postponed to a later date due to the ongoing lockdown.
Here are more details.
Design and display
Xiaomi Mi 10: At a glance
The Mi 10 sports a punch-hole camera setup and an edge-to-edge display with curved edges. On the rear, the glass panel houses a quad-camera arrangement.
The handset features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It also houses an in-screen fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The quad rear camera setup on the Mi 10 comprises a 108MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it sports a 20MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The rear camera supports 8K video recording at 30fps, while the front camera can record 1080p videos at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The handset is powered by a 5G-ready Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 4,780mAh battery that supports 30W wired, 30W wireless fast charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.
Connectivity options on the handset include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a Type-C port.
Information
What about the pricing?
Xiaomi is yet to announce the price of the Mi 10 in India. However, the device is expected to carry a higher price tag than China, where it starts at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 42,400).