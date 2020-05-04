Expanding its line-up of mid-range smartphones, OPPO has launched the A92 in Malaysia. Going by the design and specifications, it looks like a rebranded version of OPPO A72 that went official in China last month. The A92 comes with a punch-hole design, quad-rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 665 chipset. It is up for pre-ordering and is scheduled to go on sale from May 9.

Design and display OPPO A92: At a glance

The OPPO A92 sports an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the gradient-finished panel accommodates an L-shaped quad-camera setup along with an LED flash. The smartphone offers a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ resolution. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes in two color options: black and white.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The A92 houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and dual 2MP cameras for capturing monochrome shots and depth details. On the front, it sports a single 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the front camera can record 1080p videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A92 is powered by a Snapdragon 665 octa-core chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It also supports stereo speakers, a headphone jack, Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS.

Information What about the price?