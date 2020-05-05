OnePlus has started rolling out a new OxygenOS update for its latest flagship phones. The 8 Pro is receiving OxygenOS 10.5.6 in all regions, while the OnePlus 8 is getting OxygenOS 10.5.4 in EU and OxygenOS 10.5.5 in all the other markets. Both the updates share a common changelog including enhanced dirt detection for the camera, optimized front camera performance, and improved system stability.

Information How to download the update?

The updates are being pushed in a phased manner and hence, everyone is unlikely to receive it at the same time. To manually check, go to Settings >System >System Updates, and tap on Download and Install, provided the firmware has arrived for your device.

Design and display OnePlus 8 series: At a glance

The OnePlus 8 series of smartphones feature a punch-hole design with a premium glass-metal body. However, only the 8 Pro is IP68 rated. Further, the Pro model sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the OnePlus 8 houses a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Both handsets also come with an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary lens, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8MP telephoto lens, and another 5MP color filter sensor. Meanwhile, the standard OnePlus 8 offers a triple-lens setup including a 48MP primary lens, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and another 2MP macro camera. Up front, both devices sport a 16MP snapper for selfies.

Internals Under the hood