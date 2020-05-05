-
For the first time since the lockdown was enforced in late March, Xiaomi's budget-friendly Redmi Note 9 Pro has gone on sale in India today.
The handset is available via Mi.com and Amazon.
However, since non-essential items are being delivered only in Green and Orange zones, those living in Red zones won't be able to order the smartphone today.
-
Design and display
Here's a look at Redmi Note 9 Pro
-
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 9 Pro offers a premium glass body, a punch-hole design with a slim bezel at the bottom, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it comes in three different colors: Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.
-
Information
Redmi Note 9 Pro offers 64MP quad rear camera
-
The Redmi Note 9 Pro houses a quad rear camera that comprises a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it comes with a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor, coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.
Moreover, it comes with support for dual-band WiFi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Finally, how much Redmi Note 9 Pro costs?
-
The Redmi Note 9 Pro costs Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant while the top-tier 6GB/128GB model is priced at Rs. 16,999. Buyers can get an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 while making the purchase using ICICI credit card.