If you really want the foldable RAZR, this might be the best deal for you. Motorola has announced a buy-one-get-one-free deal in the US wherein you get two RAZR phones for $1,500. The deal is valid until May 10 or till stocks last. Moreover, you can either pick different colors for both the handsets or have them in the same color. Sorry, India!

Design and display Motorola RAZR: At a glance

The Motorola RAZR 2019 bears semblance to the original RAZR but comes with a modern twist. It features a 6.2-inch flexible OLED screen on the inside which offers an HD+ (876x2142 pixels) resolution. On the outside, there is a secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) display for viewing notifications; it also has a physical fingerprint reader on the lower-base for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The foldable RAZR sports a single 16MP (f/1.7) rear camera with a dual-tone LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it offers a rather basic 5MP (f/2.0) camera housed in the notch of the internal screen. The external camera records 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera supports 1080p recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola RAZR 2019 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, the device runs on Android 9 and packs a 2,510mAh battery which supports 15W fast charging. The handset supports all the latest connectivity options including NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G network, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability