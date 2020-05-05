-
Huawei's budget-friendly smartphone, the Y9s, has been officially listed in India, hinting at its imminent launch in the country.
The handset has been listed on the company's India website as well as Amazon.in.
To recall, the Y9s was unveiled in China last November. It comes with an all-screen design, mid-tier Kirin 710F processor, and a pop-up selfie camera.
Design and display
Huawei Y9s features a Full View display
The Huawei Y9s offers an aluminum frame, notch-less display, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple rear camera setup.
It sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it comes in three different colors: Midnight Black, Breathing Crystal, and Phantom Purple.
Information
Huawei Y9s offers a 48MP triple rear camera
The Huawei Y9s features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.2) pop-up selfie camera.
Internals
Under the hood
The Huawei Y9s draws power from an octa-core Kirin 710F, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). Under the hood, the handset runs on Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.
Further, it comes with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
How much will it cost?
As of now, not much is known about the pricing and availability details of Huawei Y9s. However, looking at the specifications and features, it is expected to be priced around Rs. 15,000.