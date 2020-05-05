-
The design details and specifications of Huawei's upcoming affordable phones, the Y5p and Y6p, have leaked online.
Going by the leak, the Huawei Y5p looks like a rebranded avatar of Honor 9S while the Huawei Y6p appears to be the clone of Honor 9A with a tweaked camera arrangement.
For the uninitiated, the Honor 9S and 9A went official in Russia last month.
-
Phone #1
Huawei Y5p: At a glance
-
As per the leak, Huawei's latest affordable smartphone, the Y5p will come with a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable via microSD card).
It will sport a traditional 5.45-inch HD+ LCD display with thick bezels on the top and bottom. Under the hood, it will pack a 3,020mAh battery with 10W standard charging support.
-
Information
It will sport an 8MP dual rear camera setup
-
The Huawei Y5p is tipped to sport a dual rear camera setup comprising an 8MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, and a 2MP depth lens along with LED flash. Meanwhile, details regarding the front camera are unavailable as of now.
-
Phone #2
Huawei Y6p will feature a waterdrop design
-
The Huawei Y6p is expected to draw power from a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB of storage.
It will sport a plastic frame and waterdrop notched display, featuring a 6.3-inch HD+ LCD panel with 720x1600 pixels resolution.
The handset will also get a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and pack a 5,000mAh battery.
-
Information
The Y6p will come with three cameras on the back
-
The handset will offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera with LED flash. For clicking selfies and video calling, there will be a single 8MP front camera.