The design details and specifications of Huawei's upcoming affordable phones, the Y5p and Y6p, have leaked online.

Going by the leak, the Huawei Y5p looks like a rebranded avatar of Honor 9S while the Huawei Y6p appears to be the clone of Honor 9A with a tweaked camera arrangement.

For the uninitiated, the Honor 9S and 9A went official in Russia last month.