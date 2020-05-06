-
Huawei has started rolling-out a new software update for the P40 and P40 Pro flagship smartphones.
The latest update brings a couple of nifty camera features while optimizing the quality of photos, refining the display effect of notifications on the notification panel, and improving Wi-Fi connectivity.
Notably, the update is currently being pushed in China and a wider release is expected soon.
Key details
What's new in the update?
The firmware adds a new telephoto picture-in-picture preview interface to the P40 models. So, when you zoom in beyond 15x, the camera app shows a preview window of the subject, allowing you to get a better idea of where you've zoomed in on the subject via this secondary non-zoomed viewfinder.
The update also improves "AI Remove Passerby" feature which removes unwanted people from images.
Design and display
Huawei P40 series: At a glance
The Huawei P40 Pro comes with a quad-curved design, pill-shaped punch-hole camera, a metal-glass body, and is IP68 rated. The vanilla P40 also gets a similar design but with a non-curved screen and is IP53 rated.
Further, the Pro version sports a 6.58-inch OLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate while the P40 gets a 60Hz 6.1-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The P40 Pro has a quad-lens rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 40MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a ToF sensor. The regular P40 bears a triple-lens unit comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens.
On the front, both handsets house a 32MP main lens and a ToF depth sensor.
Internals
Under the hood
The P40 Pro and P40 are powered by the flagship Kirin 990 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage.
The Pro model packs a 4,200mAh battery, which supports 40W wired and 27W reverse wireless charging. The P40 houses a 3,800mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.
Further, both handsets support dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1.