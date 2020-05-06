Huawei has started rolling-out a new software update for the P40 and P40 Pro flagship smartphones. The latest update brings a couple of nifty camera features while optimizing the quality of photos, refining the display effect of notifications on the notification panel, and improving Wi-Fi connectivity. Notably, the update is currently being pushed in China and a wider release is expected soon.

Key details What's new in the update?

The firmware adds a new telephoto picture-in-picture preview interface to the P40 models. So, when you zoom in beyond 15x, the camera app shows a preview window of the subject, allowing you to get a better idea of where you've zoomed in on the subject via this secondary non-zoomed viewfinder. The update also improves "AI Remove Passerby" feature which removes unwanted people from images.

Design and display Huawei P40 series: At a glance

The Huawei P40 Pro comes with a quad-curved design, pill-shaped punch-hole camera, a metal-glass body, and is IP68 rated. The vanilla P40 also gets a similar design but with a non-curved screen and is IP53 rated. Further, the Pro version sports a 6.58-inch OLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate while the P40 gets a 60Hz 6.1-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The P40 Pro has a quad-lens rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 40MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a ToF sensor. The regular P40 bears a triple-lens unit comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, both handsets house a 32MP main lens and a ToF depth sensor.

Internals Under the hood