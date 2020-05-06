HMD Global has once again started rolling out Android 10 update for the dual-SIM variant of Nokia 7.2. The new software comes with improved system stability, user interface enhancements, and Google's Android security patch for April. Earlier, the update was rolled back for dual-SIM devices after a strange bug was reported that disabled one of the SIMs and forced the device into Recovery mode.

The update is being pushed in a phased manner and hence, not everyone will receive it at the same time. To manually check the update, go to Settings >System >System updates, and tap on Download and Install if the firmware has arrived for your device.

The Nokia 7.2 comes with a glass body and waterdrop notch design with slim bezels at the top and bottom. On the back, it has a circular camera arrangement and a physical fingerprint sensor. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and HDR10 support. Further, it comes in three color options: Cyan Green, Charcoal and Ice.

The Nokia 7.2 features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera. Up front, it houses a 20MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper. The rear camera can handle 4k video recording at 30fps, while the front camera can record full-HD videos at 30fps.

The Nokia 7.2 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset is upgradeable to Android 10 and packs a 3,500mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. Further, it comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Type-C port.

