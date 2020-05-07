As an addition to its range of budget-friendly smartphones, Huawei has announced Y8s in Jordan. The handset offers a notched design, dual cameras on the rear as well as front, a 4,000mAh battery, and a mid-tier Kirin 710 chipset. However, unlike some of the other recently-launched Huawei phones, the Y8s does come with support for Google Mobile Services.

Design and display Huawei Y8s has a pretty wide display cut out

The Huawei Y8s comes with a wide notch at the top-center and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the back, it features a dual-camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it is available in two color options: Emerald Green and Midnight Black.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Huawei Y8s features a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For the selfie lovers, it houses a dual-lens setup comprising an 8MP (f/2.0) main camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens.

Internals Under the hood

The Huawei Y8s is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android Pie with EMUI 9.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery. As for connectivity, the handset gets support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information Finally, how much will it cost?