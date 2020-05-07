-
As an addition to its range of budget-friendly smartphones, Huawei has announced Y8s in Jordan.
The handset offers a notched design, dual cameras on the rear as well as front, a 4,000mAh battery, and a mid-tier Kirin 710 chipset. However, unlike some of the other recently-launched Huawei phones, the Y8s does come with support for Google Mobile Services.
Design and display
Huawei Y8s has a pretty wide display cut out
The Huawei Y8s comes with a wide notch at the top-center and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the back, it features a dual-camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader.
The handset sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
Further, it is available in two color options: Emerald Green and Midnight Black.
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Huawei Y8s features a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For the selfie lovers, it houses a dual-lens setup comprising an 8MP (f/2.0) main camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens.
Internals
Under the hood
The Huawei Y8s is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android Pie with EMUI 9.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery.
As for connectivity, the handset gets support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Finally, how much will it cost?
As of now, there is no official announcement about the pricing and availability details of the Huawei Y8s. However, looking at the features and specifications, it is likely to cost under CNY 1,500 (approximately Rs. 16,000).