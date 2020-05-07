After weeks of leaks and teasers, LG has finally launched its all-new Velvet smartphone. In South Korea, the handset is priced at KRW 899,800 (roughly Rs. 55,800) and it will go on sale from May 15. As for key highlights, the LG Velvet offers a curved screen design, triple rear camera array, wireless charging support, and a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765G chipset.

Design and display LG Velvet: At a glance

The LG Velvet sports a premium metal-glass body with a waterdrop notched display and curved edges. On the rear, the gradient-finished panel houses a triple-lens camera setup. The handset has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It also features an in-screen fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and comes with an IP68 rating.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone sports a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and another 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it houses a single 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The LG Velvet is powered by a Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor, combined with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. Under the hood, it packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W wired and 10W wireless fast-charging. It also supports connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?