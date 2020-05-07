As an addition to its line-up of tablets, Huawei has launched the MatePad T8 in Romania. It arrives as an affordable tablet featuring an 8-inch screen, mid-tier internals, and a large 5,100mAh battery that is rated to last for over 3 weeks in standby mode. However, the company is yet to reveal the tablet's pricing and availability details in India.

Design and display Huawei MatePad T8: At a glance

The Huawei MatePad T8 comes with a conventional rectangular screen, surrounded by thick bezels on all sides. On the rear, it has a single camera and no fingerprint sensor. The tablet sports an 8-inch HD+ LCD screen with (800x1260 pixels) resolution. It comes in a single Deep Sea Blue color option and weighs 310 grams.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

In the imaging department, the Huawei MatePad T8 tablet houses a single 5MP (f/2.2) rear camera. Meanwhile, for people who love clicking selfies and indulge in video-calling, the device offers a rather basic 2MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Huawei MatePad T8 is powered by a MediaTek MTK8768 octa-core processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of storage, which is expandable via microSD card. Under the hood, it packs a solid 5,100mAh battery that offers up to 12-hours of usage on a single charge. Further, it gets all the standard connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a headphone jack.

Information What about the price?