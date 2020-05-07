-
As an addition to its line-up of tablets, Huawei has launched the MatePad T8 in Romania.
It arrives as an affordable tablet featuring an 8-inch screen, mid-tier internals, and a large 5,100mAh battery that is rated to last for over 3 weeks in standby mode.
However, the company is yet to reveal the tablet's pricing and availability details in India.
Design and display
Huawei MatePad T8: At a glance
The Huawei MatePad T8 comes with a conventional rectangular screen, surrounded by thick bezels on all sides. On the rear, it has a single camera and no fingerprint sensor.
The tablet sports an 8-inch HD+ LCD screen with (800x1260 pixels) resolution. It comes in a single Deep Sea Blue color option and weighs 310 grams.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
In the imaging department, the Huawei MatePad T8 tablet houses a single 5MP (f/2.2) rear camera. Meanwhile, for people who love clicking selfies and indulge in video-calling, the device offers a rather basic 2MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.
Internals
Under the hood
The Huawei MatePad T8 is powered by a MediaTek MTK8768 octa-core processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of storage, which is expandable via microSD card.
Under the hood, it packs a solid 5,100mAh battery that offers up to 12-hours of usage on a single charge. Further, it gets all the standard connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a headphone jack.
Information
What about the price?
As for the pocket-pinch, the Huawei MatePad T8 is priced at RON 500 (roughly Rs. 8,400) in Romania and is slated to go on sale next month. However, there is no official word on its availability in India as of now.