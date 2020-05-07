Motorola's premium foldable handset, the RAZR, will go on sale in India on May 8, the company has announced via its Twitter account. The smartphone will be sold via Flipkart and it carries a price tag of Rs. 1,24,999. To recall, the device was launched last November, but its sale got delayed a couple of times due to the extended nationwide lockdown.

Twitter Post Here is the company's official announcement

The iconic #Motorolarazr is going on sale TOMORROW.

Crafted with precision, fusing the first-ever foldable design with a revolutionary technology, it’s a smartphone unlike any other. #FeelTheFlip! https://t.co/KMqvfDGDZu pic.twitter.com/HpLs8HvPem — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 7, 2020

Design and display Motorola RAZR: At a glance

The Motorola RAZR 2019 retains the aesthetics of the original RAZR while offering a futuristic feel. It sports a 6.2-inch flexible OLED screen on the inside with HD+ (876x2142 pixels) resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. On the outside, there is a secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) display for accessing notifications, and a fingerprint reader on the lower-base for biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

When it comes to imaging, the Motorola RAZR has a single 16MP sensor with an f/1.7 lens. For selfies, there is a basic 5MP camera housed in the notch of the main screen. Moreover, the rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the front camera can record 1080p videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The foldable Motorola RAZR is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB non-expandable storage. It runs on Android 9 and packs a 2,510mAh battery which supports 15W fast charging. Moreover, the device supports all the latest connectivity options including NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?