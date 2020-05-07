-
As an addition to its portfolio of budget-friendly smartphones, Vivo has launched the Y30 in Malaysia.
The handset offers a punch-hole design, quad-camera setup on the rear, a solid 5,000mAh battery, and a mid-tier MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.
Its price is set at MYR 899 (roughly Rs. 15,800) for the lone 128GB storage variant.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Vivo Y30: At a glance
The Vivo Y30 has a plastic frame, punch-hole display, and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the back, it features a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader.
The handset sports a 6.47-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
It is available in two color options: Dazzle Blue and Moonstone White.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The handset comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera.
Up front, it sports a single 8MP camera which is backed by several AI-based features.
Both the front as well as the rear cameras support Full-HD video recording at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The Vivo Y30 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs Android 10-based Funtouch OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery.
As for connectivity, the handset gets support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Information
What about the phone's pricing in India?
As of now, there is no official announcement about the pricing and availability details of the Vivo Y30 in India. However, looking at the listing, it is likely to carry a price tag of around Rs. 16,000 if and when it arrives in the country.