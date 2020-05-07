As an addition to its portfolio of budget-friendly smartphones, Vivo has launched the Y30 in Malaysia. The handset offers a punch-hole design, quad-camera setup on the rear, a solid 5,000mAh battery, and a mid-tier MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. Its price is set at MYR 899 (roughly Rs. 15,800) for the lone 128GB storage variant. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo Y30: At a glance

The Vivo Y30 has a plastic frame, punch-hole display, and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the back, it features a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset sports a 6.47-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is available in two color options: Dazzle Blue and Moonstone White.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The handset comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. Up front, it sports a single 8MP camera which is backed by several AI-based features. Both the front as well as the rear cameras support Full-HD video recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y30 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs Android 10-based Funtouch OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery. As for connectivity, the handset gets support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Information What about the phone's pricing in India?