Huawei's sub-brand Honor will launch a new X10 smartphone in China on May 20. The handset was recently spotted on Chinese certification platforms TENAA and MIIT, revealing some of its key specifications. According to the certification listings, the Honor X10 will come with a Kirin 820 processor, triple rear camera setup, and support 5G networks out-of-the-box.

Design and display How will the Honor X10 look like?

As of now, it is unclear if the Honor X10 will sport a notched display or a punch-hole design, or an all-screen look. However, TENAA images do confirm the presence of a quad-lens rectangular camera bump on the rear. Going by the leaks, the handsets will sport a 6.63-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Information Honor X10 will come with a 40MP quad rear camera

The certification listings suggest that the quad-camera setup on the Honor X10 will include a 40MP Sony IMX600y main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and dual 2MP cameras for capturing macro shots and depth details. On the front, it will house a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Honor X10 will be powered with an octa-core 5G-enabled Kirin 820 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset is expected to run on Android 10 and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. Further, it should support dual-band WiFi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, how much will it cost?