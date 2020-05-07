The OnePlus 7T Pro (8GB/256GB variant), which received a price-cut of Rs. 6,000 in India last month, has now gone on sale via Amazon and OnePlus e-store. The premium flagship phone can be purchased by interested buyers in the green and orange zones for just Rs. 47,999. To recall, it was adjudged the best smartphone of 2019 by GSMA.

Design and display OnePlus 7T Pro: At a glance

The OnePlus 7T Pro comes with an aluminum frame and retains the much-loved all-screen design of the OnePlus 7 Pro. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, HDR10+ support, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It also gets an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 7T Pro houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with dual-LED flash. On the front, the device sports a motorized 16MP (f/2.0) pop-up selfie snapper. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30/60fps, while the front camera supports 1080p recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 7T Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 855+ octa-core processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It runs on Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10 and packs a 4,085mAh battery with WARP Charge 30T (30W) fast-charging technology. The phone also offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a Type-C port.

