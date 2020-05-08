After a long delay, Realme is all set to launch its budget-friendly smartphones, the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A, in India on May 11. The phones will be announced via an online event slated to kick-off at 12:30 pm. Notably, the event will be live-streamed on all the official social media accounts of the company. Here's everything we know about the Narzo 10 series.

Design Realme Narzo 10 and 10A: At a glance

As per previous leaks and reports, the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A will offer a waterdrop notched design with a splash-resistant plastic body. On the rear, both the models will house a multi-lens camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. These handsets are tipped to sport a 6.5-inch LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Cameras Narzo 10 will come with a 48MP quad rear camera

The Narzo 10 will likely feature a quad rear camera including a 48MP (f/1.8) main lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it will have a single 16MP selfie snapper. On the other hand, the Narzo 10A will reportedly house a 12MP+2MP+2MP triple-lens camera arrangement and a 5MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Narzo 10 will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor while the Narzo 10A will come with a MediaTek Helio G70 chip. As for memory and storage, both handsets are expected to offer up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. Under the hood, they are likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery and support all the latest connectivity options.

Information How much will they cost?