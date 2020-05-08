Like most of the world, South Africa is also under lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease. Most of the people in the country, including lawmakers, are using technology to stay virtually connected and continue with their work. But, just recently, one such crucial meeting, a session of the Parliament of South Africa, was bombed with porn. Here's all about it.

Incident Parliament session hijacked, explicit images shared

On Thursday, a virtual session between South Africa's parliamentary lawmakers was set to begin. But, just before all the participants could join, an unknown party popped in and disrupted the meeting - by flooding it with pornographic images and racial, sexist slurs targeted at Thandi Modise, the meeting's chairwoman and the speaker of the National Assembly.

Action Then, the meeting was adjourned, resumed on another platform

As the hijacker compromised the meeting, Modise adjourned the session and asked all the participants to shift to another video-conferencing service. The "meeting was temporarily disrupted by so-called 'bombers' or hackers," parliamentary spokesman Moloto Mothapo told AFP. "But (it) continued afterward on a different platform." Reports suggest Modise had earlier warned against using Zoom for parliamentary meetings.

Second incident Second such incident in recent weeks

Notably, this is not the first South African Parliament meeting to be compromised by hackers. Last month, a session convened by Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, the South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, was also bombed with pornographic content. It's unclear if Zoom will be banned but reports indicate House Chairman Cedric Frolick has floated the idea of getting a more secure conferencing solution.

Unsafe Indian government has already declared Zoom as "unsafe"