Xiaomi has finally launched the camera-centric Mi 10 flagship smartphone in India today. Alongside the handset, the company has also introduced its Mi Box 4K streaming device and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. The smartphone was made available for pre-ordering via Amazon and Mi.com starting 2pm today, while the streaming console and earbuds will go on sale from May 10 and May 12, respectively.

Design and display Xiaomi Mi 10: At a glance

The Xiaomi Mi 10 sports a punch-hole camera design and an edge-to-edge display with curved edges. On the rear, the glass panel houses a quad-camera setup. The device features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It also houses an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10 houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, the device sports a single 20MP selfie snapper. The rear camera can record 8K videos at 30fps, while the front camera supports Full-HD video recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 865 octa-core 5G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 4,780mAh battery that supports 30W wired, 30W wireless fast charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. The handset also gets stereo speakers, built-in liquid-cooling, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Mi 10 cost: Price, availability and launch offers

The Mi 10 8GB/128GB variant costs Rs. 49,999 while the 8GB/256GB model is priced at Rs. 54,999. As for launch offers, buyers can get up to Rs. 3,000 as cashback using HDFC Bank cards and those who pre-order the handset will get 10,000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank for free (worth Rs. 2,499).

TV accessory A look at the Mi Box 4K streaming console

Meanwhile, the Mi Box 4K lets users transform non-smart TV to a smart TV. It comes with HDR10, DOLBY audio, Android TV 9.0, Chromecast, and Google Assistant support. It supports a wide variety of video and audio formats and allows access to over 5,000 apps and games on Play store. It is priced at Rs. 3,499 and will go on sale starting May 10.

Audio accessory Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: At a glance