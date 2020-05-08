-
POCO's much-awaited flagship smartphone, the F2 Pro, will be globally launched on May 12, the company has confirmed through a tweet.
So far, several leaks and reports have suggested that the handset will arrive as a rebranded version of Redmi K30 Pro that went official in China in March.
Meanwhile, 91mobiles has leaked the color variants and pricing of the POCO F2 Pro.
Design and display
POCO F2 Pro: At a glance
As a rebranded version of K30 Pro, the POCO F2 Pro will feature an edge-to-edge screen with no notches and holes. On the rear, the glass panel will house a circular camera module.
Further, the handset will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, 180Hz touch response rate, and an in-display fingerprint reader.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The handset will feature a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 5MP telephoto lens, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth sensor.
On the front, the device will sport a single 20MP motorized pop-up camera.
The rear camera will support 8K video recording at 24/30fps, while the front camera will record Full-HD videos at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The POCO F2 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 865 5G processor, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. It will also get a vapor cooling chamber to keep the phone cool.
Under the hood, it will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, and will support all the latest connectivity options.
Pricing
What about the price?
There is no official word regarding the pricing of the POCO F2 Pro in India, as of now.
However, according to 91mobiles, the phone is expected to sport a price tag of EUR 570 (approximately Rs. 47,000) for the 128GB storage variant. The publication also claims that the handset will be available in four color options: White, Purple, Grey, and Blue.