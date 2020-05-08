POCO's much-awaited flagship smartphone, the F2 Pro, will be globally launched on May 12, the company has confirmed through a tweet. So far, several leaks and reports have suggested that the handset will arrive as a rebranded version of Redmi K30 Pro that went official in China in March. Meanwhile, 91mobiles has leaked the color variants and pricing of the POCO F2 Pro.

Twitter Post Here's a look at the teaser

Hey POCO Fans, hit ❤️ ⁰now if you want to experience the simplicity of life powered by innovations that truly matter.



BTW, a hidden message at the end of the video.#POCOisBACK #PowerfullyCool pic.twitter.com/FoF3zrLpd3 — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 7, 2020

Design and display POCO F2 Pro: At a glance

As a rebranded version of K30 Pro, the POCO F2 Pro will feature an edge-to-edge screen with no notches and holes. On the rear, the glass panel will house a circular camera module. Further, the handset will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, 180Hz touch response rate, and an in-display fingerprint reader.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The handset will feature a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 5MP telephoto lens, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device will sport a single 20MP motorized pop-up camera. The rear camera will support 8K video recording at 24/30fps, while the front camera will record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO F2 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 865 5G processor, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. It will also get a vapor cooling chamber to keep the phone cool. Under the hood, it will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, and will support all the latest connectivity options.

Pricing What about the price?