Last year, Google launched 'Bolo' to help kids in India improve their English/Hindi reading skills. Now, the free app has been launched globally as 'Read Along' to serve the same purpose for all the students who are stuck at home due to school closures in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Here's all about it.

Details Guidance to get better at reading

Available in 180 countries, Read Along offers a series of stories and chapters on different themes to help your kid get better at reading. The content of the story is displayed through visual cues, but if the kid is stuck somewhere, they can call Diya, a virtual reading buddy from the bottom right corner. Diya then reads out the sentences, complete with proper pronunciations/meanings.

Working Diya also recognizes when the kid is struggling

If a kid is struggling and spending too much time speaking a particular word/sentence/phrase, Diya automatically recognizes that and assists with the reading. The recognition part of Diya works with the help of Google's speech recognition technology, while the verbal cues to help kids read the difficult section of the text are given through the internet giant's text-to-speech technology.

Advantage App works offline, supports profiles, offers rewards

Read Along works without requiring sign-in and keeps all the data of the student, including their voice, locally on the device. Also, the app can be used offline if you download the stories needed to be read on the phone. Parents can create individual profiles to see the progress of each of their kids, which is highlighted through stars/badges.

Support Nine languages supported at the moment