Meizu has launched its latest flagship smartphones, the Meizu 17 and 17 Pro, in China.
Both the handsets offer modern designs and top-of-the-line hardware, with the Pro model justifying its name by offering a better main camera, ceramic body, wireless charging support, and faster LPDDR5 RAM.
Notably, these phones also earmark the company's arrival in the 5G segment.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Meizu 17 and 17 Pro: At a glance
The Meizu 17 and 17 Pro come with an in-trend punch-hole design, a neat-looking horizontal camera layout, and a premium ceramic body (on the Pro version). However, there is no official IP rating attached to either of them.
Further, both the handsets sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and integrated fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.
Cameras
Both the models come with a 64MP quad rear camera
The quad rear camera setup on the Meizu 17 Pro includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 32MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto camera with up to 8x lossless zoom, and a 3D ToF sensor.
The vanilla model gets a similar array but with a 12MP secondary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro shooter.
On the front, both the models house a 20MP snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Meizu 17 and 17 Pro are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM (8GB LPDDR4 on the regular model) and 128GB/258GB of built-in storage.
The handsets pack stereo speakers, new haptic motor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The Pro version also supports 27W wireless charging.
Pocket-pinch
Finally, how much do these flagship phones costs?
The Meizu 17 costs CNY 3,699 (Rs. 39,500) for 8GB/128GB variant and CNY 3,999 (Rs. 42,700) for the 8GB/256GB model.
The Meizu 17 Pro is priced at CNY 4,299 (Rs. 45,950) for 8GB/128GB configuration and CNY 4,699 (Rs. 50,200) for the 12GB/256GB version.
There's also a Collectors Edition 17 Pro which costs CNY 9,999 (Rs. 1,06,860) and is expected to arrive on May 25.