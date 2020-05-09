Meizu has launched its latest flagship smartphones, the Meizu 17 and 17 Pro, in China. Both the handsets offer modern designs and top-of-the-line hardware, with the Pro model justifying its name by offering a better main camera, ceramic body, wireless charging support, and faster LPDDR5 RAM. Notably, these phones also earmark the company's arrival in the 5G segment. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Meizu 17 and 17 Pro: At a glance

The Meizu 17 and 17 Pro come with an in-trend punch-hole design, a neat-looking horizontal camera layout, and a premium ceramic body (on the Pro version). However, there is no official IP rating attached to either of them. Further, both the handsets sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and integrated fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Cameras Both the models come with a 64MP quad rear camera

The quad rear camera setup on the Meizu 17 Pro includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 32MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto camera with up to 8x lossless zoom, and a 3D ToF sensor. The vanilla model gets a similar array but with a 12MP secondary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro shooter. On the front, both the models house a 20MP snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Meizu 17 and 17 Pro are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM (8GB LPDDR4 on the regular model) and 128GB/258GB of built-in storage. The handsets pack stereo speakers, new haptic motor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The Pro version also supports 27W wireless charging.

Pocket-pinch Finally, how much do these flagship phones costs?