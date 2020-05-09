Chinese tech giant Vivo has announced a G1 5G mid-range smartphone in its home country. It comes as an enterprise edition of its earlier-launched S6 5G. The handset offers a dual-domain system that allows users to maintain work and personal profiles on a single device, separately. However, in terms of design and specifications, the G1 5G is the same as the S6 5G.

Design and display Vivo G1 5G comes with a waterdrop notched screen

Like the S6 5G, the Vivo G1 5G also offers a waterdrop notched design with a prominent bezel at the bottom and a circular quad-camera module on the rear. It sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and HDR10 support. For secure unlocking of the device, it gets an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Information Vivo G1 5G comes with a 48MP quad rear camera

The Vivo G1 5G features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfie lovers, it houses a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo G1 5G is powered by an octa-core Exynos 980 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs a custom version of Funtouch OS 10 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Further, it comes with connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-mode 5G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, how much does it cost?