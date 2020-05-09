Samsung has started rolling-out Android 10-based One UI 2.1 update for its mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A51. The update includes April 2020 Android security patch, improved AR Emoji, Quick Share, Music Share, Samsung Keyboard, and an updated Gallery app. However, it does not bring all the features of One UI 2.1 that we have seen on some of the flagship models.

Here's everything to know about the update

The new Android 10-based update brings the firmware version to A515FXXU3BTD4 and its size is around 1.25GB. It is currently available in Afghanistan, Egypt, Israel, Russia, South Africa, Kenya, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan. Since it is an OTA update, not everyone will receive it at the same time. However, you can manually check it by visiting Settings >Software update.

Meanwhile, here's recalling Samsung Galaxy A51

The Samsung Galaxy A51 has a plastic body, punch-hole design, and an ultra-slim bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it offers a rectangular quad-camera module. The handset sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an under-screen fingerprint sensor. Further, it is available in four colors options: Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink.

Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with a 48MP quad rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy A51 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth lens. For the selfie lovers, it offers a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is now upgradeable to Android 10-based One UI 2.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. As for connectivity, the handset supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Finally, how much it costs?