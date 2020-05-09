Flipkart has teased the release of Apple's iPhone SE (2020) on its platform, suggesting that the handset is set to go on sale in India sometime soon. The e-commerce giant has also started taking registrations for the budget-friendly iPhone. To recall, the iPhone was unveiled last month and it comes at a starting price of Rs. 42,500 for the base-end 64GB model.

Design and display iPhone SE (2020): At a glance

The Apple iPhone SE retains the design of the iPhone 8, featuring a conventional notch-less screen with thick bezels and a Touch ID sensor. It has an aluminum frame, glass body, and comes with IP67 rating. Further, it bears a 4.7-inch Retina HD (750x1334 pixels) LCD display with True Tone technology and Haptic Touch support.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The handset features a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) PDAF camera on the back along with a dual-LED dual-tone flash. On the front, it houses a single 7MP selfie camera with a retina flash. The rear camera can record 4K videos at up to 60fps, while the front camera supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Apple iPhone SE (2020) is powered by the flagship A13 Bionic processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the smartphone runs iOS 13 and packs a 1,821mAh battery as well as stereo speakers. Moreover, it supports 18W fast charging and Qi-based wireless charging. For connectivity, it gets NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/x.

Information iPhone SE (2020) starts at Rs. 42,500