Xiaomi's hotly-awaited Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will finally go on sale for the first time in India from May 12 through Mi.com.
The announcement comes days after the government eased down lockdown restrictions, allowing the delivery of non-essential goods in orange and green zones.
To recall, the handset was scheduled to release in March but the sale was postponed due to the lockdown.
Design and display
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: At a glance
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an all-glass splash-proof body, and a side-mounted physical fingerprint sensor.
It features a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.
You will have three color schemes to choose from: Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The handset sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
On the front, the device houses a single 32MP selfie camera.
The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage (expandable up to 512GB).
The phone runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
Further, it supports all the connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, GPS, 4G, Type-C port, and a headphone jack.
Pocket-pinch
What about the pricing?
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 for the entry-level 6GB/64GB variant. However, it got costlier due to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike on mobile phones last month.
As of today, the 6GB/64GB model costs Rs. 16,499 while the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB models are priced at Rs. 17,999 and 19,999, respectively.