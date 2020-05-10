-
Samsung has started rolling-out the latest Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for its budget-friendly Galaxy A20s smartphone.
The update brings all the goodies of One UI 2.0 like the new navigation gestures, redesigned camera UI, built-in screen recorder, dark mode, and the March 2020 Android security patch.
Notably, last month, the A20 and A20e had also received this new firmware.
-
Information
Here's everything to know about the update
-
The update, being pushed via over-the-air method, brings the firmware version to A207MUBU2BTD7/A207MOWO2BTD7. Its size is around 1.3GB, and is currently arriving on units with model code SM-A207F and SM-A207M. You can check the software update manually by heading to Settings > Software Update.
-
Design and display
Meanwhile, here's recalling Samsung Galaxy A20s
-
The Samsung Galaxy A20s features a plastic frame, waterdrop notched design, and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner.
It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it is available in four colors: Black, Blue, Red, and Green.
-
Information
Samsung Galaxy A20s comes with a 13MP triple rear camera
-
The Samsung Galaxy A20s features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Samsung Galaxy A20s draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
It is upgradeable to Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.
Further, it comes with support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.