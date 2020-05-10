Samsung has started rolling-out the latest Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for its budget-friendly Galaxy A20s smartphone. The update brings all the goodies of One UI 2.0 like the new navigation gestures, redesigned camera UI, built-in screen recorder, dark mode, and the March 2020 Android security patch. Notably, last month, the A20 and A20e had also received this new firmware.

Here's everything to know about the update

The update, being pushed via over-the-air method, brings the firmware version to A207MUBU2BTD7/A207MOWO2BTD7. Its size is around 1.3GB, and is currently arriving on units with model code SM-A207F and SM-A207M. You can check the software update manually by heading to Settings > Software Update.

Meanwhile, here's recalling Samsung Galaxy A20s

The Samsung Galaxy A20s features a plastic frame, waterdrop notched design, and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it is available in four colors: Black, Blue, Red, and Green.

Samsung Galaxy A20s comes with a 13MP triple rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy A20s features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Under the hood