Lenovo is working to launch its first-ever gaming smartphone, the Lenovo Legion, in the coming weeks. In the latest development, multiple unreleased teaser videos sourced by XDA-Developers, have revealed that the handset will come with a gaming-centric all-screen design, a sophisticated cooling technology, Snapdragon 865 5G chipset, a 144Hz display, and industry-leading 90W fast charging technology.

Design and display Lenovo Legion will sport a side-mounted pop-up camera

As per leaks, the Lenovo Legion will come with a one-of-its-kind design optimized for landscape orientation. It will sport a notch-less display, a never-seen-before side-mounted pop-up camera, and a dual-lens camera located in the center, rather than the usual top area. It is also tipped to sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information Lenovo Legion is expected to offer a 64MP dual-camera

The dual rear camera setup on the Lenovo Legion will include a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For the selfie lovers, it will house a 20MP (f/2.2) pop-up camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Lenovo Legion is expected to draw power from the Snapdragon 865 5G processor, with UFS 3.0 internal storage, and LPDDR5 RAM. However, the memory and storage details are unknown as of now. Under the hood, is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with a beastly 90W fast charging support. Further, it will get dual Type-C ports, stereo speakers, and all standard connectivity options.

Information How much will it cost?