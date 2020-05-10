A few weeks ago, Facebook launched Messenger Rooms - its own "free" Zoom competitor. The service drew widespread attention and is confirmed to be debuting on WhatsApp, the premium messaging platform owned by the social network. Now, reports suggest that the video-conferencing service will also be available via WhatsApp Web. Here's all you need to know about it.

Integration Messenger Rooms integration for WhatsApp

When announcing Messenger Rooms, Facebook confirmed that the service will be integrated with various products, including WhatsApp. Then, a beta release of WhatsApp for Android revealed that the integration would be executed through Rooms shortcuts in the "calls" and "attachment" sections of the messaging app, which gives users a way to start meetings and let their friends join in easily through a link.

Test Now, similar changes have been spotted in WhatsApp Web

Following the beta test, which has not gone public, WhatsApp appears to be testing a similar integration for its web client. According to WABetaInfo, a feature tracker for the messenger service, the latest 2.2019.6 release of WhatsApp Web brings similar shortcuts to start Messenger Rooms meetings. They work seamlessly and redirect the user to Messenger for starting the meeting, just like the Android beta.

Options Where will these shortcuts be available?

Going by the tracker's analysis of the latest build, one of the Rooms' shortcuts would be integrated with the "attachment" or paperclip icon available in WhatsApp Web chats. Meanwhile, the other one will be available in the main menu, where you get the options to head over to profile, create a new group, or to access starred or archived messages.

Release No word on release timeline

That said, it must be noted that the feature is currently in development and there is no word on its release timeline. WhatsApp is certainly making progress in getting it release-ready on its mobile apps and desktop and web clients, but we cannot be sure about when that might happen; it could be a few weeks or maybe even more.

Information Other interesting features in the works