This week, some notable developments were made in the world of technology, particularly in the consumer tech category. Apple launched an improved 13-inch MacBook Pro and confirmed the date for its first virtual WWDC, while Microsoft and Xiaomi launched their latest devices in the Indian market and Twitter announced a very interesting feature for its users. Let's take a quick look back at everything.

News #1 First, a look at the new 13-inch MacBook Pro

Apple surprised its fans by launching a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro with a reliable scissor-switch style "Magic Keyboard", 256GB standard SSD, and Intel's 10th generation quad-core processors. The company also went on to announce that its first virtual "WWDC" event will start on June 22 and is set to be completely free for 23 million Apple developers around the world.

News #2 Microsoft's new Surface devices, Twitter's warning feature

Microsoft made headlines with the launch of three new devices in India - the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, and the Surface Pro X. On the other hand, Twitter started testing a feature to warn people about the harmful tweets they are about to share, something it hopes would help users rephrase their comments during heated exchanges on the platform.

News #3 Unacademy hacked, security issues in Aarogya Setu

News #4 Facebook update crashed popular iOS apps

Among other things, Facebook drew criticism after rolling out an SDK that broke several popular iOS apps, including Spotify, Tinder, Pinterest, PUBG, and others. The company is also said to be working to roll out WhatsApp Pay more widely in India by the end of this month. The UPI-based service will reportedly launch with three private banks as partners.