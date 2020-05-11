Vivo's latest mid-range smartphone, the Vivo V19, which went official in global markets last month, is set to be launched in India on May 12. It comes with a punch-hole design, mid-range Snapdragon chipset, AMOLED display, and quad rear cameras. The smartphone was originally planned to be launched in India on March 26 but the event was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Design and display Vivo V19 comes with a dual front-camera setup

The Vivo V19 features a pill-shaped punch-hole design for the dual front camera setup, a plastic body, and a rectangular camera bump on the rear. The handset sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Further, it comes in two color options: Sleek Silver and Gleam Black.

Cameras The Vivo V19 offers a 48MP quad rear camera

The Vivo V19 houses a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it offers a dual selfie camera with a 32MP (f/2.1) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo V19 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 712 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Further, it comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, how much does it cost?