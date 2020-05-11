Realme India has launched its latest budget-friendly smartphones, the Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A, in India today. Both the devices share a lot in common including a waterdrop notch, a massive 5,000mAh battery, and mid-tier internals. However, the Narzo 10 comes as a more capable option, offering a 48MP quad rear camera, 18W fast charging tech, and higher RAM and storage. Here's more.

Design and display Realme Narzo series: At a glance

Both the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A sport a waterdrop notched design and come with a splash-resistant plastic body. On the rear, they house a multi-lens camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. Further, both the handsets feature a 6.5-inch LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass protection.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme Narzo 10 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. On the front, it sports a single 16MP selfie snapper. Meanwhile, the Narzo 10A houses a 12MP+2MP+2MP triple-lens camera arrangement on the rear and a 5MP camera on the front for selfies.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme Narzo 10 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor while the Narzo 10A packs a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. Narzo 10 offers 4GB RAM and 128GB storage; and 10A features 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Under the hood, they pack a 5,000mAh battery and support the latest connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, and an audio jack.

Information What about the pricing?