As part of its Redmi K30 series, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched a new Redmi K30 Racing Edition smartphone in China. It arrives as the first phone to feature Qualcomm's latest 5G-ready Snapdragon 768G processor. However, in terms of other highlights, it retains the design and features of the Redmi K30 5G including a 120Hz display, 64MP main camera, dual-lens selfie snapper.

Design and display Redmi K30 Racing Edition: At a glance

The Redmi K30 Racing Edition features an edge-to-edge screen with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual-lens camera setup. It offers a 6.67-inch LCD display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it houses a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for the secure identification of biometric data.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The handset comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with Dual-LED flash. On the front, it sports a dual selfie snapper with a 20MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera.

Information Connectivity options and sensor details

The Redmi K30 Racing Edition offers all the latest connectivity options including support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also packs all the standard sensors including an accelerometer, proximity, gyroscope, and an e-compass.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi K30 Racing Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 768G octa-core processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The new chipset boosts the CPU clock speed from 2.4GHz to 2.8GHz while improving the performance of the Adreno 620 GPU by nearly 15%. Under the hood, it runs Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging technology.

Information What about the price?