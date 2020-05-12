-
Apple's all-new iPhone SE will be available at an attractive price for HDFC bank users. According to the announcement, all HDFC Bank credit/debit cardholders, who buy the iPhone SE using their cards, will get a cashback of Rs. 3,600.
For the uninitiated, the iPhone SE (2020) starts at Rs. 42,500 and is expected to go on sale in India in the coming days.
Design and display
Meanwhile, here's recalling the iPhone SE (2020)
The Apple iPhone SE comes with an iPhone 8-like design, featuring a rectangular notch-less screen with thick bezels, a glass body, and is IP67 rated. It also gets a Touch ID sensor for secure biometric authentication.
Further, the handset sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD (750x1334 pixels) LCD display and comes in three different colors: Black, White, as well as Product(RED).
Information
iPhone SE (2020) offers a single 12MP rear camera
The iPhone SE offers a single 12MP (f/1.8) camera on the back and a solo 7MP selfie shooter on the front. The rear camera can record 4K videos at up to 60fps, while the front camera supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The iPhone SE is powered by a flagship hexa-core A13 Bionic processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and up to 256GB of non-expandable storage.
It runs on iOS 13 and packs a 1,821mAh battery with 18W fast charging support (5W charger comes bundled in the box).
Further, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC.
Information
Flipkart has already teased the release of iPhone SE
The iPhone SE (2020) costs Rs. 42,500 for the 64GB storage variant, Rs. 47,800 for 128GB model, and Rs. 58,300 for the top-end 256GB configuration. It is likely to go on sale in the coming days considering Flipkart has already teased its release.