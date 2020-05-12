-
Xiaomi's much-awaited premium mid-ranger, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, will go on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm via Mi.com and Amazon.
However, since the delivery of non-essential items is currently allowed only for the Orange and Green zones, those in the Red zones will not be able to buy the handset.
Here's our roundup.
-
Design and display
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: At a glance
-
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max offers a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an all-glass splash-proof body.
It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted physical fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is available in three color options: Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.
-
Information
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a 64MP camera
-
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/1.28) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
Further, it comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Finally, how much it costs?
-
As for the pocket-pinch, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max costs Rs. 16,499 for the base-end 6GB/64GB variant, while the mid-tier 6GB/128GB and top-spec 8GB/128GB models are priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively.