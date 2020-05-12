Xiaomi's much-awaited premium mid-ranger, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, will go on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm via Mi.com and Amazon. However, since the delivery of non-essential items is currently allowed only for the Orange and Green zones, those in the Red zones will not be able to buy the handset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max offers a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an all-glass splash-proof body. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted physical fingerprint sensor. Further, it is available in three color options: Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Information Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a 64MP camera

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/1.28) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Further, it comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, how much it costs?