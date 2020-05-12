Vivo has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Vivo V19, in India. It comes at a starting price of Rs. 27,990 and will go on sale starting May 15 via the company's e-store as well as major e-commerce partners like Amazon and Flipkart. The handset comes with a punch-hole design, mid-level internals, and a total of six cameras. Here are more details.

Design and display Vivo V19 sports a pill-shaped, punch-hole design

The Vivo V19 offers a pill-shaped, punch-hole design for the dual front cameras, a plastic body, and a rectangular camera module on the rear. It sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, HDR10 support, and an under-screen fingerprint sensor. It is available in Piano Black and Mystic Silver color options.

Cameras It comes with a 48MP quad camera

The Vivo V19 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a dual selfie camera with a 32MP (f/2.1) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens. Meanwhile, the rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo V19 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 712 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Further, it comes with connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing and availability What about the price?