Vivo has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Vivo V19, in India. It comes at a starting price of Rs. 27,990 and will go on sale starting May 15 via the company's e-store as well as major e-commerce partners like Amazon and Flipkart.
The handset comes with a punch-hole design, mid-level internals, and a total of six cameras.
Here are more details.
Design and display
Vivo V19 sports a pill-shaped, punch-hole design
The Vivo V19 offers a pill-shaped, punch-hole design for the dual front cameras, a plastic body, and a rectangular camera module on the rear.
It sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, HDR10 support, and an under-screen fingerprint sensor.
It is available in Piano Black and Mystic Silver color options.
Cameras
It comes with a 48MP quad camera
The Vivo V19 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens.
On the front, it houses a dual selfie camera with a 32MP (f/2.1) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens.
Meanwhile, the rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The Vivo V19 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 712 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
Further, it comes with connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Pricing and availability
What about the price?
The Vivo V19 costs Rs. 27,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs. 31,990 for the 8GB/256GB model. As mentioned before, it will go on sale in India starting May 15.
As for the launch offers, buyers can avail 10% cashback by using HDFC and ICICI credit cards, a one-time free screen replacement benefit, and some bundled benefits from operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone.