Huawei-owned Honor has launched its new mid-range smartphone, the 9X Pro, in India. The handset comes with a notch-less screen, a pop-up selfie camera, and mid-tier internals. However, it supports Huawei Mobile Services instead of Google Mobile Services. The handset will be available later this month as part of an early access sale between May 21-22 on Flipkart.

Design and display Honor 9X Pro offers a screen-to-body ratio of 92%

The Honor 9X Pro features an all-screen design achieved by adopting a pop-up selfie camera along with a metal-glass body and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen that offers an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a high screen-to-body ratio of 92%. Further, it is available in Midnight Black and Phantom Black color options.

Information It comes with a 48MP triple rear camera

The Honor 9X Pro features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Honor 9X Pro is powered by an octa-core Kirin 810 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that is expandable up to 512GB. It boots Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. Further, the handset supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Finally, how much does it cost?