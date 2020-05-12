-
Chinese telecom giant Huawei has launched its budget-friendly Y9s smartphone in India. It comes with an all-screen design, a versatile rear camera, and mid-level internals.
The handset is priced at Rs. 19,990 and it will go on sale through Amazon starting May 19.
However, as per the current lockdown guidelines, the delivery will be limited to the Green and Orange zones.
Design and display
Huawei Y9s: At a glance
The Huawei Y9s offers a notch-less display achieved by having a pop-up selfie camera instead of a notch or punch-hole setup. On the rear, the gradient-finished panel houses a triple rear camera setup.
Further, the smartphone sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and bears a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric security.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Huawei Y9s sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, the device houses a motorized 16MP (f/2.2) pop-up camera.
Internals
Under the hood
The Huawei Y9s is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710F chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB).
Under the hood, it runs on Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.
Moreover, it comes with all the standard connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a Type-C port, and a headphone jack.
Information
What about the price?
In India, the Huawei Y9s is priced at Rs. 19,990 for the single 6GB/128GB model. The phone will be sold exclusively via Amazon.in from May 19. Lastly, it will be available in two color options- Midnight Black and Breathing Crystal.