Xiaomi's spin-off POCO has finally launched the much-awaited POCO F2 Pro in global markets. The handset comes as a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro, featuring an all-screen design, a 5G-ready Snapdragon 865 chipset, quad rear cameras, and built-in liquid cooling. It comes at a starting price of €499 (Rs. 41,000) and is available for purchase starting today via Gearbest and AliExpress.

Design and display POCO F2 Pro: At a glance

The POCO F2 Pro features a notch-less edge-to-edge screen, a design achieved by adopting a pop-up selfie camera. On the rear, the glass panel houses a circular camera module. Further, the device sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO F2 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 5MP telephoto lens, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a motorized 20MP pop-up camera. The rear camera can record 8K videos at 24/30fps, while the front camera supports Full-HD video recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO F2 Pro draws power from Snapdragon 865 5G processor, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. It also gets a vapor cooling chamber for improved heat management. Under the hood, it packs a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and supports all the latest connectivity options including NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/x, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?