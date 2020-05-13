OPPO has officially launched the 6GB/128GB variant of its budget-friendly A31 (2020) smartphone in India. The handset is the same as the 4GB/64GB model that debuted in the country in February except for higher built-in memory and storage. Notably, the new variant is now available for those who live in an area marked as Orange or Green zone by the government.

Design and display Here's recalling the OPPO A31 (2020)

The OPPO A31 (2020) sports a waterdrop notched design with a thick bezel at the bottom and a plastic chassis. On the rear, it houses a vertically-stacked triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Moreover, it is offered in Mystery Black and Fantasy White color options.

Information It comes with a 12MP triple rear camera

The OPPO A31 (2020) comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For the selfies and video calling, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A31 (2020) is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor, coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1.2 and packs a 4,230mAh battery. As for connectivity options, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth, GPS, dual-SIMs, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Pocket-pinch Finally, how much does it cost?