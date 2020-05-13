Motorola has started rolling-out the latest Android 10 update for its premium foldable phone, the RAZR. The new firmware brings all the goodies of the latest Android OS along with some custom tweaks such as added functionality for the external screen as well as several upgrades for the camera. To recall, the device went on sale in India last week.

Information What's new in the update?

With the update, the external Quick View display has become all the more useful. You can now use it to call your favorite contacts; read and reply to messages without opening the phone. It also gets support for turn-by-turn navigation, music controls, and customizable themes. Moreover, the camera app gets modes like group selfie, portrait, and spot color.

Information How to download and install the update?

The update is being pushed in a staged manner and hence not everyone will receive it at the same time. To manually search for the update, go to Settings >System Updates, and tap on Download and Install if the firmware has arrived for your device.

Design and display Moto RAZR 2019: At a glance

The Motorola RAZR 2019 retains the aesthetics of the original RAZR while offering a futuristic foldable form-factor. It sports a 6.2-inch flexible OLED screen on the inside with HD+ (876x2142 pixels) resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. On the outside, there is a secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) display for accessing notifications. There is also a fingerprint reader on the lower-base for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

When it comes to imaging, the handset features a single 16MP camera with an f/1.7 lens. For selfies, there is a basic 5MP camera housed in the notch of the main screen. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera supports Full-HD video recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood