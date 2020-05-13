Google's budget-friendly Pixel 4a, which was expected to be launched on May 22, might now arrive in early June. Citing internal documents from Vodafone, a German blog Caschys claims that the handset is expected to be released on June 5. However, we think the launch would happen a little early, possibly on June 3 at the Android 11 Beta Launch Show.

Design and display How will Google Pixel 4a look like?

As per previous leaks, the Pixel 4a will come with an edge-to-edge screen, a punch-hole design and a prominent chin. On the rear, it will house a physical fingerprint sensor and a single camera packed within a square bump. Further, the handset is expected to sport a 5.81-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Pixel 4a is rumored to offer a single 12.2MP rear camera with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS. The main camera will support 4K video recording at 30fps. On the front, it is tipped to pack an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Pixel 4a is likely to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. It will run Android 10 out-of-the-box and pack a 3,080mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Further, it should come with support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, how much will it cost?